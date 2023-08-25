Lavon K. Miller, 66, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Deanna "Dee Dee" Kay Burney, 56, of Hampton, passed away Tuesday August 22, 2023, at her home. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Shirley Marie Copeland, 78, of Colona, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Aurelio Martinez Guapo, 68, of East Moline, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Arrangements pending at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline;

Merriam Lee Gustafson, 96, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements pending at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Jessica Luciano, 51, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Helen Dudzik, 82, of Louisburg Kansas, formerly of East Moline, passed away on August 23, 2023. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

JoAnna Johnson, 80, of Orion, passed away Wednesday August 23, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Steven James Carleson, 70, of Bishop Hill, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home. Arrangements pending at Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Sar Paw, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dwayne A. Smith, Sr., 61, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Geraldine H. Schilling, 93, of Tipton, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Wilton Nursing Home. Arrangements pending at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.