Today

James McLean Casey, 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Carol A. Corbin, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, davenport.

Sandra L. Liston, 11 a.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, davenport

Jon E. Melin, 10 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home.

Tomorrow

Wilbert L. Samuels Jr., 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Timothy John Smith, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Pending

Kevin J. Basala, 63, of Matherville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at home. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Susan E. Filbrandt, 84, of LeClaire, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Jack C. "J.C." Fox, 59, of Rock Island, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home. arrangements: Cremation society of the Quad Cities.

Amanda Jacobsen, 34, died Friday, June 16, 2023. arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Dorothy M. Kellums, 89, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at saint simeon's senior Community. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Ellen J. Krouth, 92, of Moline, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Overlook senior Living, Moline. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Lois Kunde, 91, of Maquoketa, died Sunday morning, June 18, 2023, at Maquoketa Care Center in Maquoketa. arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Clayton Dale Lane, 77, of Princeton, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home in Princeton. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Evelyn Little, 93, of davenport, died June 15, 2023, at Crest Health, Ridgecrest Village, davenport. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Robert Papoccia, 83, of Silvis, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

John Puebla, 94, of Moline, died Saturday, June 18, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Kathy Shady, 63, of Charleston, south Carolina, formerly of Maquoketa, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, south Carolina. arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Macario Lopez Zabala, 76, of Moline, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at unityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. arrangements: Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dwight M. Zvonik, 100, of Moline, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.