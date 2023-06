Today„

James Malloy, 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home, davenport.„

Deanna Lynn (Johannsen) Schwab, 11:30 a.m., Schultz Funeral home, DeWitt.

Tomorrow„

Frank Albert Newton Jr., 1 p.m., Wittich-riley-Freers, Muscatine.„

Steven Saunders, 4 p.m., Rafferty Funeral home, Moline.„

Dorothy J Stevenson, 11 a.m., First Covenant Church, Moline.

Pending„

Joseph Benjamin "JB" Barker Sr., 89, of Moline, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral home.„

Darrell Arnold Engler, 70, of Long Grove, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.„

Sophie Foster, 96, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday June 7, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook hospice house in Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Martin Joseph Krug, 69, of Atkinson, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at allure of Geneseo. arrangements: Vandemore Funeral homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel.

Harold E. Main, 79, of rock Island, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Generations, rock Island. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline.

Ronald Nesbitt, 44, of Chicago, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Galesburg, Illinois. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.

D aniel Anthony Prien, 60, of south Beloit, died May 28, 2023. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.

Marshall Alexander Puffinbarger, 3 weeks, of east Moline, died Saturday, June 3, 2023. arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Otto Wendhausen Jr., 87, of LeClaire, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Clarissa Cook hospice house in Bettendorf. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral home in Bettendorf.

James R. Williams, 68, of davenport, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center east, davenport. arrangements: Cremation society of the Quad Cities.