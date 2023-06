Today

No services scheduled

Tomorrow

Roger Dean Blake, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Ronald L. Peters Sr., 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, east Moline.

Shirley (Schwieters) Salzer, 10 a.m., Alphonsus Catholic Church, davenport.

Pending

Roberta "Bobbi" Ceryanec, 86, of Waukee and formerly of davenport, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Independence Village, Waukee. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Edward C. Clark, 86, of Moline, died June 15, 2023, at home. arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Shelly M. Colvin, 62, of davenport, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center east, davenport. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.

James P. Crowder, 74, of Rock Island, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Joseph D. Garcia, 79, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at WesleyLife Illini Restorative Care in Silvis. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Rita J Harrison, 68, of Aledo, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.

Clayton Dale Lane, 77, of Princeton, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his residence. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Robert T. Mayer III, 73, of Princeton, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at his home. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf.

Carlene Mendez, 86, of Buffalo, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center east, davenport. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Karen E. Morris, 79, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.

Deacon Joseph I. Rosenthal, 97, of davenport, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.

Mabel M. Velge, 96, Rock Island, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.