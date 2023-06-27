Today

David Baird, 79, noon, The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Miriam Ehrhardt, 11 a.m., Magnificat Chapel, Humility of Mary Center, Davenport.

Betty Jean Wulf, 10 a.m., Fry Funeral Horne, Tipton.

Tomorrow

Albena K. “Bena” Brown, 11 a.m., Halligan-Mc-Cabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Sharon K. Freund, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Donald J.Gnidovic, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.

PENDING

Jason M. Boos, 47, of Orion, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Sister Helen Carey, OSB, 91, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Monastery. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Henrietta “Jean” Clark, 100, of Stoughton, Wisconsin, formerly of Geneseo, died on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Skaalen Skilled Nursing Facility, in Stoughton. Arrangements: Vande more Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.

Virginia “Ginny” G. Gross, 94, of Rock Island, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Laurie K. Hoefling, 65, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, June 26,2023, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-Mc-Cabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Donna L. Hudson, 89, of Moline, died Saturday, June 24 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

John R. Hunt, 75, of Cambridge, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hillcrest Horne, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stack-house-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.

John Leo Leuck, 63, of Moline, died Monday, June 26,2023, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Clarence J. Oberfoell, 56, of Maquoketa, died on Monday, June 26,2023, at his home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

John Mark Ruess, 62, died on Friday, June 23, 2023. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Mark Willey, 70, of Davenport, died on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary.