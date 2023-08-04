Pending

Charles Colclasure, 90, of rock island, passed away Thursday august 3, 2023 at his home. arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.

Freida J. Miller, 83, passed away Wednesday, august 2, 2023 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. arrangements are pending with Gibson—Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Illinois.

Gleyn Ann Uhde, 79, of rock island, passed away Wednesday, august 2, 2023, at her home. arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Adam W. Smith, 56, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, august 2, 2023, at genesis Medical Center—East Campus davenport. services are pending at Mcginnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Mark S. Larvenz, 63, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home. arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.