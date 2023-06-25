Today
no services scheduled
Tomorrow
Jean L. Anderson, 1:30 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., east Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island national Cemetery.
Patrick Lage, 5:30 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park.
Evelyn R. Little, 10:30 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-deVries Funeral Home, davenport.
Marlene H. Long, noon, at Weerts Funeral Home davenportp>
Laura Ruth Wells Peel, 2 p.m., The Runge Mortuary, davenport.
Deacon Joseph Rosenthal, 11 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, davenport. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors.
Pending
Thomas R. Foley, 70, of davenport, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-deVries Funeral Home, davenport.
Sharon Lee Gilbert, 81, of Clinton, died Friday at Bickford, Clinton. arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Mary Lou Ries, 87, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. arrangements: Gibson—Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Linda Lou Thompson, 84, of Coal Valley, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.