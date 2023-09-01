Pending

Alice Ann Green, 98, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, august 29, 2023, at Wheatland manor. arrangements are pending at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

David Albert Fontenoy, 75, of Coal Valley, passed away Tuesday, august 22, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Wendt Funeral Home, moline, Illinois.

David E. Byrd, 65, of rock island, Illinois, passed away Thursday, august 31, 2023, at allure of Knox County, Galesburg, Illinois. arrangements pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.

Thomas "Tom" Wallace, 72, of moline, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, august 30, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. arrangements pending at Wendt Funeral Home, moline.

Vernon C. Voelkers, age 78, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, august 31, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Barbara L. Brebner, 69, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, august 30, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. arrangements pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.