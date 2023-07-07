Today
Gerald R. "Jerry" Clemens, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, davenport.
Shelly Marie Colvin, 4 p.m., Emerge QC Church, 1330 Spruce Hills dr., Bettendorf.
Richard L. "Dick" Day Sr., 2 p.m., St. John's Catholic Church, rapids City.
Barbara L. Heston, noon, McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Carol Ann Judge, 10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge.
Mildred "Milly" J. Noll, none, Runge Mortuary Chapel.
Estelle L. Polchow, 11 a.m., Asbury united Methodist Church, Bettendorf. livestream: JesusisTheBridge.org.
Tomorrow
Susan E. Greenwalt, 2 p.m., Weerts Funeral Home, davenport.
Cheryl L. Karben, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Sister Patricia Miller, CHM, 11 a.m., Humility of Mary Center, 820 W. Central Park Ave., davenport.
Pending
Joe Allen, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, ltd., Moline.
Antonio Tellez-Calderon, 77, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Helen B. Holcomb, 96, of Alton, ill., died on July 4, 2023, at river Crossing of Alton Nursing Home. arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Timothy E. Lage, 75, of rock island, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Marilyn D. Morrow, 90, rock island, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Friendship Manor, rock island. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, rock island.
Patricia Ann Thomas, 99, of davenport, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation and direct Burial, Moline.