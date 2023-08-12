Pending
Georgine M. Verbeke, 78 of Hillsdale, Illinois passed away august 11, 2023. arrangements pending at gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Colleen Spink, age 60, of davenport, passed away on thursday, august 10, 2023 at university of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-deVries Funeral Home, davenport.
Joe (Johannes) Jilderda, age 84, of rural Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away on august 9, 2023, at allure Nursing Home, in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. arrangements by Law-Jones Funeral Home.