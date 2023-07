Today

Lillian Mildred Harrington, 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, davenport.

Mildred "Milli" Anderson Illingworth, 1 p.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Margie V. Mummert, 11 a.m., Church of God, Mt. Carroll. Frederick Olson, 4 p.m., Church of Peace united Church of Christ, rock island. Roger Toohey, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary, davenport.

Tomorrow

Lucille Carma Meyer, 10:30 a.m., Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Charlotte Mae VanPelt, 10:30 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Pending

Judith Rae (Lewis) Adolph, 86, of Morrison, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Resthave Home, Morrison. arrangements: law Jones Funeral Home.

Brad Alan Anderson, 63, of Savanna, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at FHN Hospital in Freeport, Illinois. arrangements: law Jones Funeral Home.

Robert Lee Clutts, Sr., 70, of Buffalo, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, davenport, Iowa. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Marlyce J. Cooklin, 89, of rock island, Illinois, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, davenport, Iowa. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Keith M. King, 76, of davenport, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East. arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Betty J. Kirk, 92, of Orion, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Select Specialty, davenport. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, ltd., Orion.

Donald "Chris" Hoskins Sr., 84, of Shannon, Illinois, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe, Wisconsin. arrangements: law Jones Funeral Home.

Blyndon Jay McLaughlin, 54, of davenport, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, davenport. arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Marian A. Ramirez, 59, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home. arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Melvin R. Randolph, 92, of Delmar, Iowa, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Jackson ridge Healthcare Center, Maquoketa. arrangements: Carson Celebration of life Center, Maquoketa.

Bonnie Lee Richards, 72, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023. arrangements: The Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Robert Calvin Wilson, 96, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hope Creek Nursing and rehab, East Moline, Illinois. arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Illinois.