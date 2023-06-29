Today

Frances P. Macias, 1 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

George Lucas Rekkas, 11 a.m., Weerts Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Turner, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Darryl G. Brasch, 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport.

June M. Bynum, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Roberta A. “Bobbi” Ceryanec, 11 a.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Laurie Kay Hoefling, 4 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Mabel (Scanlan) Velge, 2 p.m., Whee-lan-Pressly Funeral Flome, Rock Island.

Pending

Ruthell H. Bogan, 91, of Davenport, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Flarmony Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabeDeVries Funeral Flome, Davenport.

Sandra Jo Cox, 86, of Muscatine, died Monday, June 26,2023, at UnityPoint FiealthTrinity

Muscatine. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Weaver D. Crouch, 80, of Maquoketa, died on Tuesday morning, June 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Marilyn J. Harter, 97, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday June 27, 2023, at home in Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd,, Moline.

Myron Keppy, 58, of Port Byron, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home. Ar-rangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port

Jean Schaefer, 93, of Naperville, formerly of Davenport, died on June 28, 2023, in Naperville. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.

Margaret Elaine Suchomel, 94, Tipton, died June 27, 2023. Arrangements:Fry Funeral Home.

Todd E. Williams, 51, of Port Byron, died Tuesday June 27, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.