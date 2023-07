Pending

Beverly Jean Beeth, 81, of davenport, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in davenport. arrangements are pending at Runge Mortuary.

Pastor Jerome J. Green, 68, of Moline, passed away Wednesday July 26, 2023, at select specialty hospital, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, ltd., Moline.

Jordan R. Auderer-Torres, 19, passed away Saturday July 22, 2023, at his home in Michigan. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, ltd., Moline.

Arron Wayne Howat, 54, of Silvis, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his residence. arrangements: Van hoe Funeral home, East Moline.

Richard C. Fields, 71, of davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, davenport. Cremation will be directed by Cremation society of the Quad Cities.

Roger D. Drake, 80, of Farmington, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at hillcrest home, Geneseo, Illinois. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral home & Crematory, Moline.

James J. Bounds, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral home & Crematory, Moline.