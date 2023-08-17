Pending

James Ufkin, 81, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully after a long battle with renal failure on august 14, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook hospice house in Bettendorf, Iowa. arrangements by Vandemore Funeral home.

James R. Jackson, 74, rock Island, Illinois, passed away on Monday, august 14, 2023, at specialty select hospital in davenport, Iowa. arrangements by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and Crematory, rock Island.

Garry Lynn Near, 67, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, august 8, 2023. arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Charles E Johnson II, 69, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at select specialty hospital, davenport. arrangements are pending at deroo Funeral home, Moline.

Brandon George, 28, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Friday, august 11, 2023. arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Sharon Foulks, 73, of Onslow, Iowa, passed away on Friday, august 11, 2023, at the dennis and donna Oldorf hospice house in hiawatha, Iowa. arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Augustin Raya, 87, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at his home. arrangements pending at rafferty Funeral home, Moline.

Edward Eugene Bowers Sr., 82, of rock Island, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook hospice house, Bettendorf, Iowa. arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral home, Moline, Illinois.

Timothy "Tim" L. Cruchelow, 43, of davenport, Ia, passed away Monday, august 14, 2023. arrangements are pending at The runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Jerry M. Alstedt, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at home. arrangements Trimble Funeral home.

Shirley M. Jones, 77, of hillsdale, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, august 16, 2023, arrangements pending at gibson-Bode Funeral home Port Byron.

CW3 (retired) James Bernard Keeley, age 88, passed away peacefully, on July 28, 2023. arrangements by Vandemore Funeral home.

Donald Edward Welzenbach, 91, of Moline, passed away, Monday, august 14, 2023, at his home. arrangements are pending at halligan-McCabe-deVries Funeral home.

Frankie L. Lucas, 63, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, august 15, 2023, at aspire of Pleasant Valley. Cremation will be directed by Cremation society of the Quad Cities.