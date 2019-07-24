Age: 22

Home: Tanzania

Career: Winner of Peachtree 10k in 2016, Lilac Bloomsday 12k in 2017 and Utica Boilermaker 15k, BAA 10k and Crazy 8s 8k in 2018.

This year: First in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Lilac Bloomsday 12k and Bay to Breakers 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; fifth in BAA 5k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Bolder Boulder 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

