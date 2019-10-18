Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium

Last week: Galesburg slipped past United Township 36-34. Alleman beat Quincy 28-21.

Last meeting: Alleman 28, Galesburg 20 (2018)

Overview: The Pioneers are just a game back of Sterling for the conference lead. Still, Alleman needs one more win to become playoff eligible. It closes with rival Rock Island next week. Coach Todd Depoorter's team has completed 42 passes this season, with an average of 19.2 yards per reception. Nate Sheets is second in Big Six in rushing with 839 yards. Alleman is averaging nearly 29 points per game in its four-game win streak. Galesburg tailback Dillon McBride rushed for 168 yards in last week's victory over UT. 

