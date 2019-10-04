Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Galesburg couldn't hold on to a 13-0 halftime lead in a 24-21 overtime loss to Rock Island. Moline pounded United Township 56-21.
Last meeting: Moline 47, Galesburg 3 (2018)
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: Moline has alternated wins and losses each of the first five weeks of the season. The Maroons lead the Big Six with 1,244 rushing yards. Aboubacar Barry and Kaeden Dreifurst have run for 534 and 492 yards, respectively. Coach Mike Morrissey's squad has outscored the Silver Streaks 82-10 the past two years. Despite no wins in conference play, Galesburg has lost games by 7, 6 and 3 points. It is recording less than 100 yards per game on the ground.
Moline starting outside linebacker Jessiejames Clark-Williams will not be playing tonight against galesburg due to concussion
