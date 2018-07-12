Saturday, July 14
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. This trivia night will feature tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Monday, July 16
Simplify Your Life: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion on how a Hollywood millionaire walked away from it all. Free.
Wednesday, July 18
Illowa Bi-State Chess Club: 6:45-10 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Play casual chess or United States Chess Federation-rated tournament chess. All skill levels, all ages are welcome. The fifth Wednesday of each month is pizza night. Free.
Saturday, July 21
Outer Space Inner Space: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., McManus Park, 1200 Mississippi, Bettendorf. New Life Church's puppet team will present this One Way Street musical that will explore the power of words and that what you say can have a big impact on others as well as how Jesus, the Living Word, can help us use our words to build others up. There also will be popcorn, face painting and gifts for kids. Free.
