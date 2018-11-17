Since my next couple of articles will be during the time of gift shopping they will be a combination of tips and information along with a few gift ideas.
Winter has made a quick entrance, and some people may have been caught short for winterizing their boat. They may want to use it during the winter for whatever type of fishing they do in cold open water. To prepare for that, Bob Garlock of Davenport Boat said to check for water in the outboard’s lower unit, as this can freeze and cause a lot of damage. It may be best to change the lower unit lube while checking. Also, put stabilizer in the fuel and run it. If you'll use it during the winter keep running the stabilizer so the engine and fuel will remain treated.
For gift ideas, Bob suggests “Gift certificates that could be used for anything ... such as oil, service on boats or motors, or even accessories. New locators - Vexilar of course, which is good for ice fishing as well as a flasher on the boat; life jackets; and Lund or Mercury branded clothing.” For more information on winter care of the boat, and gifts contact Davenport Boat at (563) 326-2431 or visit its website at www.davenportboat.com.
For you airgun shooters that use C02, Justin Biddle, Director of Umarex Marketing, has a tip for shooting in cold weather.
“I've known some who have used a sock warmer (heated sock) over the grip where the CO2 is to help keep it at operating temperature," he said.
For gift ideas, he suggests the Browning Buck Mark pellet pistol, of which I’ve shot both the powder version from Browning, and now the air gun version from Umarex. Both are great shooters, and the air model handles almost the same as the real powder model. If you would like something that would be three guns in one then take a serious look at the Morph 3X (C02, BB, 30 round built-in magazine). This air gun is a pistol with a 450 fps, which converts to two 600 fps rifles – pistol handle and full-length stock. For some items that can be used with both of these items Justin suggests the Axeon Red Dot Scope that has 3/8 and 5/8 inch Weaver and Picatinny mounts, Hornady Black Diamond BBs, and the new RWS Power Ball pellets. Check these and other items out at www.umarexusa.com.
Ice fishing will be the first thing on most anglers’ minds. Walt Matan with Custom Jig & Spins of Coralville, Iowa, suggests the Rotating Power Minnow Kit, which consists of five RPM size 5 and five RPM size 3s in five of the hottest colors, plus a free lure box. To this I would suggest a selection of some of the top selling ice jigs, and my favorites, Ratfinkee, Ratso, Gill Pill and Diamond Jig - especially in the glowing colors. You can check out all of its kits at www.customjigs.com.
Corey Studer of Vexilar suggests “It’s all about the new Vexilar Glo-Ring! This is a UV LED lure charging system that also acts as a rod holder.” The GLO-RING fits into a Vexilar carry case rod holder and can be used as a rod holder too, but inside the ring are 18 super bright, UV LEDs to charge a lure instantly with 360-degree coverage by simply dropping the lure into the lighted chamber. It is designed to be powered by a 12-volt battery source, the GLO-RING easily attaches to Vexilar’s quick charge jack plug to a battery but also comes with gator clips for getting power from any 12-volt power source. To learn more about this product go to www.vexilar.com.
John Hurt of Croegaert’s Great Outdoors in Rock Island says “Stick Jacket rod covers, and Lucky 13 rods and reels." Stop by and talk to John at the store on 11th Street, or give him a call at 309- 788-4868.
We will continue with some more information and gift ideas in a few weeks.
