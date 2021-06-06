Garden smarter, not harder: Free online Four Seasons Gardening series open

The growing season is in full swing and University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening summer series starting in June is here to help home gardeners be successful.

Top 9 Vegetable Garden Insects: 1:30 p.m. on June 15. Horticulture educator Kelly Allsup will share tips on identification, scouting, prevention and organic methods of eradication.

Themed Gardens: Design with Kids in Mind: 1:30 p.m. July 20. Horticulture Educator Brittnay Haag will share ideas and tips for helping kids to grow, explore and be creative.

End of Summer Planted Fall Vegetables: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Horticulture Educator Bruce J. Black will share which vegetables are better suited for a late summer planting, and information about how to store fall harvested vegetables for their longest shelf or storage life.

The webinars are free, but registration is required one week before the session. Sign up for one or all three sessions online at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons. After registering, participants will receive an email with access information. Participants who are unable to attend the live session can still register for access to the recorded program.

To see all upcoming webinars, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/global/upcoming-webinars.