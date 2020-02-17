You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
9. Gardens of Europe
0 comments

9. Gardens of Europe

“Gardens of Europe” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The program, part of a series presented by Linnea Koch, is included with general admission: Adults, $5; seniors, $4; children, $3; free for members.

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News