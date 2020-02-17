9. Gardens of Europe

“Gardens of Europe” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The program, part of a series presented by Linnea Koch, is included with general admission: Adults, $5; seniors, $4; children, $3; free for members.
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $5.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Joe Engel
Bi-State Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today