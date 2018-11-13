By the end of this weekend, you could discover your new favorite musician, and, maybe share a conversation or whiskey drink with them.
That’s the brief version of what GAS Feed & Seed Festival, which returns to downtown Davenport this weekend for the fourth time since February 2017, is all about.
About 20 rising musical acts, representing a variety of genres and based in cities spanning the country, as well as handful of comedians are on the lineup for the fest, presented by Moeller Nights, which kicks off Thursday evening and runs through Saturday at two downtown Davenport music venues: the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., and the nearby Stardust, 218 Iowa St.
GAS Feed & Seed aims to introduce attendees to up-and-coming bands as well as bring back acts who have played, to receptive audiences, in the area within the last year or so. And, because of its intimate settings, the three-day event comes with a close-knit feel, allowing fest-goers and musicians to interact in between shows. Think of it like this: Each set comes with an informal meet-and-greet that you don’t have to stand in line or upgrade your ticket to experience.
Speaking of tickets, here is some info about those: One-day passes cost between $20 and $30, a two-day pass for Friday and Saturday shows costs $40 and a three-day pass costs $50. To purchase tickets, visit moellernights.com/gas.
With all of that being said, many of the names on the schedule (which you can find in full attached to this story) may be new to you and to the Quad-City market.
So, read on for details about seven acts you don’t want to miss at this weekend’s GAS Feed & Seed Festival.
Brett Dennen
Brett Dennen is probably the most well-known name on the GAS Feed & Seed lineup. The folk/pop singer and songwriter from central California has been putting out music since 2004 and his seventh album, “Here’s Looking at You Kid,” came out in August. He is perhaps most known for songs such as, “Ain’t No Reason,” and “Cassidy,” both of which display his laid-back singing style, ripe with conversational turn-of-phrases, that often draws comparisons to Jason Mraz or Jack Johnson. Dennen last performed in the area when he played at Codfish Hollow, in Maquoketa, in July 2017 with Josh Ritter.
See him at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Ruston Kelly
In his bio shared in press releases and on various online platforms, there’s a line about Ruston Kelly being just as comfortable in a cowboy hat as a he is wearing a Slayer T-shirt. You’d have to think he has worn both on some occasion. The singer-songwriter, who blends folk/rock and country in a way that is reminiscent of Jason Isbell, released his latest album, “Dying Star,” in September. One of his top songs, currently, is a soft-spoken ballad inspired by a love letter that Johnny Cash wrote to his wife, June Carter Cash, one morning in 1970. Kelly, with his country star-wife, Kacey Musgraves, recorded the track called, “To June, This Morning,” as part of a collaborative album via Legacy Recordings called, “Johnny Cash: Forever Words.”
See him at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Erin Rae
Erin Rae, a Nashville-based folk/country songstress, hasn’t been able to stay away from Davenport this year. She previously played the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in July and returned there for a surprise show in early October. She is coming back this weekend to play GAS. Don’t miss performances of her dreamy songs, “Wild Blue Wind,” and “Putting on Airs.”
See Erin Rae at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Son Little
Son Little, the moniker for singer Aaron Livingston, is also not new to performing here. The pop/soul performer from Philadelphia played a sold-out show in May at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel.
See Son Little at 11:15 p.m. Friday at the Raccoon Motel and 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Katie Pruitt
While listening to any of the six songs Katie Pruitt has released on Spotify, you’ll hear moments of pointed vocals wrapped up in a soulful sound and thinking-out-loud lyrics. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and her southern roots can easily be heard. Before her set on Saturday, you can watch Pruitt perform a few acoustic songs in the Quad-City Times newsroom. To watch her Paper Jams, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/qctimes.
See Katie Pruitt at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Night Moves
The band Night Moves formed in 2010 when its members were in high school. Since then, the indie rock group, based in Minneapolis, has put out two albums, including “Colored Emotions,” in 2012 and “Pennied Days” in 2016. Several of their danceable, somewhat whimsical, tunes, such as “Carl Sagan” and title track “Colored Emotions,” have been streamed millions of times on Spotify.
See them at 9 p.m. Friday at The Stardust
Krystal Metcalfe
Within 30 seconds of hitting “play” on Krystal Metcalfe’s song, “Sallie,” one word comes to mind: Powerhouse. The Chicago-based rock/soul artist’s style is both upbeat and spirited and she is described, on her website, this way: “The love child of Aretha Franklin and Chaka Kahn.” That's a pretty bold statement to match this up-and-comer’s bold voice.
See Krystal Metcalf at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
