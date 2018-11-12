The three-day GAS Feed & Seed Festival, featuring more than 20 musical and comedy acts at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport, kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. One-day passes cost between $20 and $30, a pass for Friday and Saturday shows cost $40 and a three-day pass costs $50. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit moellernights.com/gas.

Thursday-Saturday, Raccoon Motel and Stardust, $20-50

