The three-day GAS Feed & Seed Festival, featuring more than 20 musical and comedy acts at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport, kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. One-day passes cost between $20 and $30, a pass for Friday and Saturday shows cost $40 and a three-day pass costs $50. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit moellernights.com/gas.
Thursday-Saturday, Raccoon Motel and Stardust, $20-50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.