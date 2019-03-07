Having been honored as a first team All-State selection in Class 1A by the Associated Press, Wethersfield boys' basketball standout Coltin Quagliano quickly added to his growing resume.
The Flying Geese's sophomore point guard was named by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association to its All-State first team for 1A, which like the AP All-State squad was announced Thursday.
Earning a place on the 10-player first team, a list dominated by three selections from Chicago Providence St. Mel, Quagliano was one of just two area preps to earn IBCA honors in 1A.
Ironically, both players hail from the Lincoln Trail Conference. ROWVA-Williamsfield senior guard Tucker Sams was a special mention pick.
A pair of standouts from the Three Rivers Conference's East Division were honored by the IBCA on its 2A All-State squad. Sterling Newman junior forward Devon House was a first-team pick and Bureau Valley senior guard Kale Barnett was named to the third team.
