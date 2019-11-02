Steve Geifman was only supposed to serve on the Bettendorf School Board for four scheduled meetings. Now, he’s asking the community to write him in on Tuesday so he can serve a full term.
“I’ve had the opportunity and pleasure to serve the last month or two. I’ve had a lot of people reach out to say they appreciated what I’ve done,” he said Friday. “Someone had written me a personal note, and it was Tuesday when I thought I’d give it a try.”
Geifman was appointed Sept. 16 to fulfill former Director Stacey Struck’s seat until the end of her term, after she moved out of the district. When Struck announced she was stepping down, the rest of the board was adamant that whoever they appointed not run for school board, since the election was so close and they didn’t want to give anyone a “head start.”
Board President Adam Holland didn't respond to multiple phone messages Friday or Saturday. Vice President Richard Lynch said he had no comment.
Of the eight applicants for the interim board position, two — Rebecca Eastman and Gary Goins — filed to run for school board anyway. Also running are Joanna Doerder and Michael Neighbor and incumbents Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich.
“There are six other people running who are equally qualified,” Geifman said. “It’s not that I’m against any other person running.”
While Geifman asked people to write him in on Tuesday via Facebook post, he said that’s the only campaigning he’s done.
“Maybe I’ll get one vote, because my wife will vote for me. But maybe I won’t, and I’ll be able to help serve,” he said. “One way or another, there are going to be four people elected, and Bettendorf is going to keep moving forward.”
