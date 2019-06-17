The Generations Band will perform 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, as part of the Bettendorf Public Library eighth annual Outdoor Summer Concert Series.

Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks, with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the free concert will be inside the library.

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments