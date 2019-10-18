Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Geneseo came up short against Rock Island 14-13. Moline was defeated by Sterling 53-26.
Last meeting: Moline 36, Geneseo 3 (2018)
Twitter: @dox5
Radio: FOX 1230 AM
Overview: With the IHSA ruling Wednesday that Moline must forfeit its win to Rock Island in Week 3, the loser of this game is out of playoff contention. Moline will be without the Big Six Conference's leading rusher, Kaeden Dreifurst, because of the IHSA's decision this week. Geneseo is starting six sophomores and looking to avoid back-to-back seasons of sub-.500 records. Moline running back Aboubacar Barry sat out last week's game at Sterling but has been practicing this week.
