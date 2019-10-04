Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Flinn Stadium
Last week: Geneseo lost a two-day contest to Alleman at home, 15-13. Quincy fell at conference leader Sterling 33-20.
Last meeting: Quincy 21, Geneseo 17 (2017)
Overview: This will be just the third meeting all-time between the programs. The Maple Leafs' secondary faces a stiff test against the pass-happy Blue Devils. Quincy quarterback Lucas Reis has passed for 870 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Blue Devils are averaging nearly 27 pass attempts per contest. Geneseo prefers a ground and pound attack. PJ Moser, Mason Jones and Kyle Hofer are all over 200 yards rushing for the season.
