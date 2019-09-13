Basics: 7:30 p.m., Van Dyke Field

Last week: Geneseo flattened Lake View 41-0. Galesburg tripped up Centralia 16-0 on Saturday.

Last meeting: Geneseo 28, Galesburg 0 (2018)

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

Overview: Geneseo makes its Big Six Conference football debut on the road. Fullback PJ Moser did not start in the season opener, but he's carried the ball 23 times for 196 yards. The Maple Leafs have won comfortably the first two weeks despite six turnovers. Galesburg is averaging only 203.5 total yards and about 10 first downs per game. The Streaks haven't scored more than 16 points in a game. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments