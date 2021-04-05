Geneseo Art Walk: Spring Into Art!

The colors and sounds of Spring come to life in April each year during the annual Geneseo Artwalk. The 2020 Geneseo Artwalk was among the first virtual events to take place, showcasing local art while promoting small businesses in Geneseo. The 2021 Geneseo Artwalk will be held in person on Saturday April 17, 2021. You are invited to visit downtown Geneseo and be entertained by talented artists while exploring wonderful boutiques, gift shops, florists, galleries and more. Savor the flavors of our coffee shops, diners, restaurants and brew pubs. Enjoy the melodies of local vocalists, watch a potter throw clay or learn picture-taking techniques from a regional photographer. You never know what you may discover next during the Geneseo Artwalk! This free event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.