6. Geneseo Christmas Walk

Hosted by Geneseo Christmas Walk and Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, the event will be 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Geneseo. The event kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run at 8:30 a.m. Children’s activities fill the afternoon with special crafts, face painting, writing letters to Santa, and more. An “Elf” cheer-along will be featured at Central Theater. A lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade ends with the lighting of Geneseo's Christmas Tree, led by the mayor and Santa Claus. Afterward, traditional living windows will grace Geneseo's downtown storefronts.
Saturday, Dec. 14, all day and evening, Geneseo, free.