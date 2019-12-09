6. Geneseo Christmas Walk

Hosted by Geneseo Christmas Walk and Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, the event will be 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Geneseo. The event kicks off with its popular Geneseo Jingle Run at 8:30 a.m. Children’s activities fill the afternoon with special crafts, face painting, writing letters to Santa, and more. An “Elf” cheer-along will be featured at Central Theater. A lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. The parade ends with the lighting of Geneseo's Christmas Tree, led by the mayor and Santa Claus. Afterward, traditional living windows will grace Geneseo's downtown storefronts.