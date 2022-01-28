Geneseo gives police another option in terms of arrests

WHAT WE KNOW: COVID has caused a backlog of cases in the courts, and the police sometimes don't like to send people to be prosecuted by the state's attorney's office.
WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo aldermen at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting discussed amending the ordinance on administrative jurisdiction so that police would have the option of writing ordinance tickets to send perpetrators to municipal court rather than through the state's attorney's office at the courthouse. Police chief Casey Disterhoft explained that instead of arresting someone for an aggravated battery, they would cite a city ordinance for battery, or instead of a retail theft charge, they would cite a city ordinance for theft. He said a school fight might result in going to municipal court instead of county, which would keep the matter off the person's permanent record.
"This would give us a different avenue, a different way to approach it," he said. Attorney Derke Price of Ancel Glink said municipal court had been a recent trend to deal with minor crimes more efficiently and in a less expensive way. Alderman Brett Barnhart asked whether the city was opening itself to increased liability in cases where perpetrators might go on to commit worse crimes, but Mayor Sean Johnson, a former police officer, said as long as officers make decisions based on sound merits there was little risk.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen gave a warm round of applause to outgoing City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp and in a special City Council session approved an agreement with interim city administrator Brandon Maeglin. According to the agreement, Maegliln will be paid at an annual rate of $95,000 as interim. The council also agreed on advertising for and hiring an acting city clerk to replace Maeglin — who is also HR director — on a temporary, part-time basis. They also discussed plans for a new "pocket park" on the site of a former dry cleaners on First Street across from the telephone company's fountain. The park would feature a doorway painted white on one side and rainbow colors on the other side with the concept of honoring individuals for giving back to the community. City staff was tasked with coming back to the council with costs.
"I think we're all excited and supportive of proceeding," Keith Kennett, 3rd Ward, said.