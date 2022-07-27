Geneseo looks at hikes in water, electric rates

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has capital projects planned in its water department, and is also having to absorb higher costs for electricity. The monthly megawatt hour charge for electricity through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) for January through April was $40 to $43, while the charge for May and June rose to $63 to $79.

WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen voted 8-0 to recommend to council to approve a proposed power cost adjustment (PCA) that would be added on to consumers' electric utility bills, reflecting the average increase over the past six months. The PCA would be an alternative to a significant fixed rate increase.

On a bill with average usage of 640 kilowatt hours per month, the PCA for August would be $2.46.

Also, in the water department, rates haven't been reviewed since 2016 and since that time an annual 2% increase has been implemented. Due to market expenditure conditions and capital improvements through 2027 to address the city's aging water system, the 2% increase is not enough.

In recent years, capital improvements have been put off in order to balance the budget.

The water department proposed a capital projects line item charge that would go into a new water revenue fund and be used only for approved capital projects. The charge would fluctuate each year depending on that year's approved projects. The proposed monthly capital infrastructure charge is $13.03 for the year 2023; $9.69 in 2024, $7.80 in 2025 and $9.47 in 2026. Charges are based on assumptions and subject to council approval and could change. If approved at council, the PCA would go into effect next January.

Also proposed for the water department was a $3 increase in the regular base rate and a 10% increase in the consumption or usage charge. For the average usage of 6,000 gallons, the additional cost would have been $5.23 per month. That level of increase would yield $535,107 in reserves at the end of 2027, or a total of $1.6 million because the city already has $1.1 million. Aldermen rejected that proposal in favor of recommending to council a 4% increase in the base rate and a 4% increase in the consumption charge. At those rates, at the end of 2027 the city would have $335,926 in reserves instead of $535,107.

A vote on the proposed hikes will take place at the Aug. 9 meeting.

WHAT'S NEXT: During a special city council meeting, aldermen voted 8-0 to restrict parking along Ogden Avenue between North Center and Aldrich streets. It is hoped the creation of left-turn lanes going both north and south on State Streets from Ogden will relieve traffic congestion that backs up on College Avenue on school days, but 10 parking spaces will be lost.

Four residents spoke about concerns over the increased lanes of traffic.

"You can watch and see how close we're talking and how many near-misses we have," said one man. "Right there it gets pretty hot — it gets pretty interesting."