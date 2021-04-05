Geneseo Mayor's Welcome

Hello and welcome to the City of Geneseo. As a lifelong resident, let me share with you what an honor it has been to call this community my home. The sense of community that the citizens of Geneseo display has made easy the decision to serve as Mayor. Geneseo is widely recognized area-wide as one of the most desirable communities for people to want to call home.
Geneseo is located in the heart of northwest Illinois just 20 miles east of the Mississippi River. Geneseo lies uniquely close to the greater Quad City region of Illinois and Iowa. Geneseo is a community deeply rooted in the working-class traditions of agriculture and manufacturing. Our hard-working citizens choose to make Geneseo their home for a variety of reasons. With a population of 6,586 Geneseo remains a strong community holding true to those unique small-town values reflected by our many churches, citizens programs, and outstanding academics found in our school system, a vast support system of volunteer groups, and a strong sense of community shared by all that is truly remarkable. Geneseo strikes a unique balance between tree-lined streets, beautiful parks, a revitalized downtown, abundant shopping, and restaurant opportunities, yet lies just a short commute to the Quad-Cities. These community benefits provide residents everything that a larger metropolitan area has to offer including many colleges and universities, large and small entertainment venues, sporting events, dining and so much more.
But one of the greatest things about Geneseo, and the thing I truly love the most is its people. As a community we are friends, and we are neighbors. I am constantly amazed at how people from all over the world come here with their unique ideas and experiences and work together to create a shared system of values and support the vision for this wonderful place, the place they have chosen to call home, Geneseo. All that Geneseo has become and all that Geneseo will be is deeply rooted in the many talents that each citizen brings, steadfast dedication, and hard work and I couldn’t be more proud to serve as their Mayor.
If you are already a part of our community; thank you. If you are considering relocating your family or business to Geneseo, or simply thinking about a visit, please do. You will not be disappointed.
As Mayor of Geneseo, I invite you to come and visit and experience everything Geneseo has to offer. It is likely that everything you will need can be found in this publication. However, if you have any questions please visit the City website at www.cityofgeneseo.com or drop by City Hall. Our job at City Hall is to make sure your experience in Geneseo is a good one, so don’t hesitate to contact us if we can be of service.
We look forward to seeing you!
Sincerely,
Mayor Sean Johnson