WHAT WE KNOW: Last year's tax levy rose 7.99% to make up for the year before when taxes were lowered to pay taxpayers back from $320,050 in bonds that were not abated.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen learned the tentative tax levy this year is $1,198,070, which is up 4.98% from last year. The biggest single item is an estimated $473,928 in police pension funding. Finance director Jamie Matthews stressed figures are tentative and told the council it may turn out that the police pension funding needs to be as high as $550,000. She said at her original estimate, the city would be funding the police pension at 56%. There is a state mandate to fund it at 90% by 2040. Other big-ticket items in the levy are: corporate levy, $182,000; street and bridge, $122,100; FICA-Social Security, $145,000 and IMRF, $120,000.
Other revenue may be steady. Matthews said she trended sales tax going back four years. "It's going to be pretty close to what it was last year," she said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Following a closed session, the council voted to increase IT director Garrett Griswold's pay by $5,200 to $65,000. The aldermen discussed, but took no further action on two other closed-session agenda items: consideration of a change in the public works director responsibilities and creation of a utility director position, and consideration of the city administrator's compensation. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp was hired in July with a salary of $100,000 and a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
