Geneseo schools plan instructional coaching

WHAT WE KNOW: Each year, school districts place emphasis on professional development for teaching staff.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo will implement instructional or student-centered coaching at the middle school for the 2020-2021 school year. Nine staff members volunteered to get Level One-certified in the process of evaluating fellow teachers last summer, and six more have since been certified. Two have been certified at Level Two. For now, the plan is to have some of them work as coaches full time. The program would be implemented at the grade schools and the high school after middle school. The Sherrard Foundation has covered the bulk of the cost of the program for the first year, but the school district is discussing budgeting for funding in future years. Coaches may work with three to five teachers for four to six weeks and eventually get to everyone.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Teachers are required to participate within an evaluation cycle, which for non-tenured teachers is every year. Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the concept is well-supported by research. "It's an exciting idea, and the proof will be in the pudding in a year or two to see how effective we are," said board president Barry Snodgrass.