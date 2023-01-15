Geneseo schools raise time employees spend on liability

WHAT WE KNOW: The school district has a risk management program that mandates that a portion of various school employees' salaries can derive from tort funds. The school district levies a tax in tort to pay for the cost of legal services and the cost of wages and salaries of any employees involved in defending or protecting against any liability or loss. The tort tax levy is not capped but can be whatever the district needs to pay its costs, unlike the education fund from which the rest of the salaries are paid.

WHAT'S NEW: The school board on Thursday voted 7-0 to approve raising the percentages of several employees' time that can be attributed to defending or protecting against loss, raising the amount the district pays the employees from tort. The superintendent is going from 5% to 50%; the maintenance director is going from 25% to 50%; building principals are going from 10% to 20%; school nurses are going from 25% to 50%; the technology director is rising from 10% to 30%; special education personnel are going from 20% to 25%; and coaches are going from 10% to 30%.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board also gave verbal approval to high school staff to move forward with the resumption of a Lego League Club. High school science teacher Sara Bertelsen said a grant formerly funded the club, but the club was discontinued when the grant ended. She said she coached a STEM program during which students sought a solution to porch pirating in the form of a pressure-sensing doormat that would send a picture to the homeowner when a package was delivered or removed. The students presented an infomercial on the concept at regional competition and qualified for state competition. Formal approval of the Lego League Club is anticipated at the February board meeting.

High school Principal Travis Mackey also announced that past school board president Barry Snodgrass would be honored as a Distinguished Alumni this year for exceptional accomplishment in his career as well as for being a school board member for so many years, for coaching and for the amount of money he's donated to different entities at the school.