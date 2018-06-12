GENESEO, Ill. — A 20-year veteran of the Geneseo police force is the new police chief by unanimous vote of the city council.

Geneseo native Casey Disterhoft was hired at an annual salary of $80,000, plus an additional $5,000 when he completes his bachelor’s degree.

Disterhoft joined the police department June 24, 1998, and was promoted to sergeant Jan. 26, 2006. He and his wife, Angelica, a Geneseo pharmacist, have three children.

Disterhoft said he appreciated the opportunity he would have being “part of these guys and girls.”

“I’m looking forward to a bright future growing with them,” he said. “We’re going to have some good times.”

In other business, the council directed city staff to bring back information on a new rate structure to cover capital improvements in the wastewater treatment system and the electric plant. The city anticipates additional debt for state-mandated ultraviolet disinfection, a new wastewater treatment building and a new electric building and generator. It plans to apply for a low-interest Environmental Protection Agency loan.

Business Editor/Night City Editor

