GENESEO, Ill. — A 20-year veteran of the Geneseo police force is the new police chief by unanimous vote of the city council.
Geneseo native Casey Disterhoft was hired at an annual salary of $80,000, plus an additional $5,000 when he completes his bachelor’s degree.
Disterhoft joined the police department June 24, 1998, and was promoted to sergeant Jan. 26, 2006. He and his wife, Angelica, a Geneseo pharmacist, have three children.
Disterhoft said he appreciated the opportunity he would have being “part of these guys and girls.”
“I’m looking forward to a bright future growing with them,” he said. “We’re going to have some good times.”
In other business, the council directed city staff to bring back information on a new rate structure to cover capital improvements in the wastewater treatment system and the electric plant. The city anticipates additional debt for state-mandated ultraviolet disinfection, a new wastewater treatment building and a new electric building and generator. It plans to apply for a low-interest Environmental Protection Agency loan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.