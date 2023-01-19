Geneseo storms back to take down Galesburg in pivotal WB6 matchup

GENESEO — Concerned faces filled the Geneseo girls basketball bench at the beginning of the third quarter of Thursday's Western Big 6 Conference battle against Galesburg.

The Maple Leafs trailed by 10 and had scored just eight points in the last 11 minutes of play.

And then Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth took over.

The pair combined for 20 points in the third quarter and sparked a 16-0 run that helped secure a 58-49 victory over the Silver Streaks on Thursday inside a packed gym at Geneseo High School. The win put the Maple Leafs in a four-way tie for first place in the WB6 with Galesburg, Quincy and Rock Island.

Wirth scored the first six for the Maple Leafs in the third, and then Beach knocked down back-to-back 3s before Wirth got the gym to deafening levels with a block and layup on the other end that tied the game.

After a timeout, Mia Kelly hit a jumper to give Geneseo (18-5, 6-3 WB6) its first lead since the opening quarter. In a span of just over three minutes, the Maple Leafs turned a 35-25 deficit into a 41-35 lead.

“I thought we finally settled down,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We started keeping the girls in front of us. I thought (Galesburg) did anything they wanted in that first half, I mean, they imposed their will on us, but when we decided to settle down, box out and got some shots to fall … things started to change.”

Geneseo shot just 8 for 25 from the floor in the first half but knocked down 14 of 23 in the final two quarters to take down Galesburg (19-5, 6-3).

“We just kept talking about how we had to stay positive,” Beach said. “We had to keep working on the things we knew how to do.

“We knew we needed to come together as a team, and we did that.”

Wirth played limited minutes in the first half because of foul trouble and played just over six minutes in the second half after picking up her fourth foul in the third. She fouled quickly when she returned in the fourth quarter, but her defensive assignment was stopping Kiarra Kilgore (26 points, nine rebounds).

“Annie doesn’t want to lose, whatever it is – she doesn’t want to lose,” Hardison said. “You saw that coming out of half. But she had to guard Kilgore and we were worried that she was going to get in foul trouble. We gave her a chance, and she gave us everything she had in the minutes she played.”

Wirth went to the bench with Geneseo ahead 52-49 with 3:02 remaining in the game, but Beach & Co. held things down on the offensive end. Addie Mills (5 points), Kelly (5 points) and Hanna Kreiner (3 points) each hit shots in the fourth to help the Maple Leafs escape the Silver Streaks’ comeback attempt. Beach sealed it in the final minute with four free throws.

“I thought Hanna Kreiner stepped up this game, playing way more minutes than she normally does,” Hardison said. “She also was able to guard Kilgore. Mia Kelly hit some big shots and Katlyn Seaman did as well. We aren’t just Danielle and Annie, I mean, they’re our leaders and they’re good, but we are a team.”

That team defense was most noticeable in the third when Geneseo forced nine turnovers to aid its run of 16 straight points. Galesburg scored just nine points in the third.

“That’s what we have to do,” Hardison said. “We have to play defense first and everything else feeds off of that. We were able to get a little momentum going and I really liked our defense in the second half.”

But in the first half, points weren't easy to come by. Geneseo took an early 4-0 lead with buckets by Wirth and Beach before Kilgore responded with a personal 7-0 run to give Galesburg the lead.

The Silver Streaks bumped their first-half lead to as many as nine with Wirth on the bench after Juniper Schwartzman scored seven points and grabbed seven boards in the first half.

Geneseo trailed 26-19 at the break before breaking things open in the third and surviving the fourth.

“I was a little worried in the second half because Kilgore started to get going there again late by attacking the rim," said Hardison. "But we switched it up and went zone at the end. That may have been the difference.”

When the buzzer sounded, the Maple Leaf bench stormed the court and went into a large huddle filled with jumping and screaming. It was only a single January victory, but there was no denying how important it was to get back to the top of the Western Big 6.

“This conference is going to be a fight all year,” Hardison said. “This was a huge game, but the fun thing about the conference this year is that the next game is also a huge game. And the game after that is also going to be a huge game.

“I don’t think anybody has a clue who is going to win the conference yet.”