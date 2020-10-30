Geneseo veteran appreciates the U.S. even more after his 13-months in Vietnam

His first assignment was as a truck driver, but he ended up doing very little of that, he said, and explained, “We were based out of Danang, to begin with, and then our unit moved to Hoi An. That’s where the Marines were based and there was fighting all over the country of Vietnam at that time.”

DeBoever said the troops were “in constant danger, and I, like everyone else who was there serving their country, was in constant danger. I went on frequent patrols and was shot at. I lived in fear for the 13 months I was there.”

Those experiences made him appreciate home.

"After you see how the people live over there and you don’t know who can trust because the enemy and good Vietnamese all look alike.”

“I got a letter from another member of the Marine Corps who was stationed elsewhere in Vietnam, and someone I met in basic training and he wrote, ‘how does it feel to know that you can die any minute over here’. That pretty much sums it up and after seeing how people in that country lived and survived, it made me realize how fortunate we are to live in the United States of America.”

“To me, the flag means freedom, national pride and it reminds me to respect our country, our individual rights and our independence,” he said.