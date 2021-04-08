Geneseo volleyball team gets back on track against Rocky

GENESEO - Two high-quality Western Big 6 Conference volleyball teams marched into the Geneseo High School Gymnasium on Thursday evening on a mission. The Geneseo Maple Leafs were looking to get back in the winner’s circle after losing for the first time this season on Tuesday against powerhouse Sterling, and the Rock Island Rocks intended to show that they belonged in the top tier of the conference.
The night definitely did not disappoint.
Both teams exhibited their defensive and ball movement skills, especially in the first set, but Geneseo’s experience and explosiveness at the net garnered the Leafs a straight set 25-19, 25-15 victory.
“We had no concerns about a let-down after losing to Sterling on Tuesday night, our players were focused, positive and pumping with energy on senior night,” said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. “We have a team of seasoned players who possess the kinds of attitudes to put a tough loss behind them and concentrate on the competition, and being able to defend our home court and play with the chemistry and energy that has made us successful this season was huge for us tonight, especially against a team as good as Rock Island.”
With the home win, Geneseo improves to 11-1 on the season, 7-1 in the WB6.
Even with the loss, Rock Island remains highly competitive with an overall 7-4 record and 6-3 Big 6 mark.
The first set was a back-and-forth battle with multiple ties and lead changes, until the strong play at the net by Geneseo’s senior trio of Cadence Talbert (3 kills), Brenna McGuire (5 kills) and Abbi Barickman (5 kills) proved too much for the younger Rocky squad, allowing the Maple Leafs to pull away and capture the set.
“Geneseo is such a strong team, especially at the net, but I was encouraged by the way we were able to dig and keep several vital points alive for much of the first set. Our primary goal against really good teams is to match that high level of play point-by-point for the entire match,” said Rocky coach Morgan Gray. “Just our luck we had to battle Geneseo after losing their first match of the year, but next week we have another chance against them on our home court.”
The first set also featured an all-senior lineup by Komel's Maple Leafs on senior night.
“We have a deep team from a talent perspective, and it was fun to coach this group of seniors who have played together since they were kids," said Komel. "They have such team chemistry and they are great role models for our younger players, and have done so much to elevate our entire volleyball program.”
In the second set, Geneseo stormed out to an 8-1 lead, and despite the effort of the Rocks to stay in the contest, led by their freshman standout Addison Bomelyn (4 kills, 4 digs), and the relentless work of junior Lexi Thompson at the net (3 blocks), the Leafs sealed the win.
Geneseo seniors Adeleen Dunker (10 assists and 3 aces), Maggi Weller (9 digs) and Lily Weise (4 blocks) made it virtually impossible for Rocky to get within range in the final set.
Geneseo additionally benefited from the solid play of seniors Faith Henderson with 3 kills, Maddi Barickman with 9 assists, Esther Brown with 6 digs, and Taylor DeSplinter with 5 digs.
Rock Island senior Alivia Wright posted 9 digs, junior Sophia Sigler added 5 digs, and junior Madelyn Polito came up with 2 blocks.
“In the second set, we made one small adjustment in the middle of the court to help our outside players put the ball into position, and it allowed our power players at the net to work together, creating blocking and scoring opportunities,” said Coach Komel.
The next match for both teams is actually a re-match, as Geneseo travels to Rock Island on Tuesday.
“We are planning to give Geneseo a battle on our home court, but next year, when coach Casey loses all of her seniors, look out for the Rocks,” said Gray after the match.