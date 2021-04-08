Geneseo volleyball team gets back on track against Rocky

The first set was a back-and-forth battle with multiple ties and lead changes, until the strong play at the net by Geneseo’s senior trio of Cadence Talbert (3 kills), Brenna McGuire (5 kills) and Abbi Barickman (5 kills) proved too much for the younger Rocky squad, allowing the Maple Leafs to pull away and capture the set.

“Geneseo is such a strong team, especially at the net, but I was encouraged by the way we were able to dig and keep several vital points alive for much of the first set. Our primary goal against really good teams is to match that high level of play point-by-point for the entire match,” said Rocky coach Morgan Gray. “Just our luck we had to battle Geneseo after losing their first match of the year, but next week we have another chance against them on our home court.”

The first set also featured an all-senior lineup by Komel's Maple Leafs on senior night.

“We have a deep team from a talent perspective, and it was fun to coach this group of seniors who have played together since they were kids," said Komel. "They have such team chemistry and they are great role models for our younger players, and have done so much to elevate our entire volleyball program.”