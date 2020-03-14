Geneseo voters to decide whether city officials should have longer terms

GENESEO — Voters in Geneseo will decide in Illinois' March 17 primary election whether their elected officials will continue to serve two-year terms or switch to four-year terms.
In December, the current city council voted 5-2 to place the question on the ballot.
The majority cited enhanced familiarity with the budget process and with large projects as reasons to support the change.
“I'm really excited about it and real hopeful that it passes,” said Ald. Sean Johnson, who is running unopposed for Geneseo mayor. “I think it is very important to the strategic planning.”
Aldermen Doug Crow and Robert Wachtel voted against placing the issue on the ballot.
Wachtel has said that elected officials serving shorter terms are more accountable to constituents, and Crow agrees.
Crow wrote via email last week that if the city switched to longer terms, some aldermen may be inclined to vote against the will of their constituents on controversial issues such as video gambling or recreational cannabis dispensaries, feeling their votes may be forgotten in the two or three years before they come up for re-election. He said Geneseoans have been overwhelmingly opposed to both video gambling and recreational cannabis cultivation and dispensaries.
“In our current circumstance, with two-year terms, an elected official is always cognizant of not violating that trust,” said Crow. “In my example, an alderman who views gambling or cannabis as revenue streams may be tempted, in the first three years of a term, to violate the will and the trust of his or her constituents.”
Johnson said he feels elected officials would still be accountable if four-year terms were approved.
“It's such a small community, you see people at the grocery store or the gas station,” he said. “We have such limited revenue anymore, it would be good to have two-year, three-year and four-year goals and prioritize spending.”
Jo Hollenkamp, city administrator, said only a handful of cities in Illinois have two-year terms. She said most projects — for example, improvements at the city's Richmond Hill Park — last longer than one year.
Giving an example of the benefit of longevity, she said an alderman who has been on the council longer might remember in the case of the park that the city intended to use the base from the tennis courts for the pickleball courts. “Not every word is in our minutes,” she said. “You do have to have people who remember.”
“Imagine a private company, if the officers of the company had turn-around every year, how disruptive that would be,” she said.
Hollenkamp said the city's ability to hire people to fill the appointed positions of police chief and city administrator would be enhanced if after two years or less, a new mayor couldn't say, "Well you've done an amazing job, but I want my own person."
“I feel for our staff, we would have more stability with four-year terms, and the intellectual capital, the knowledge that an experienced council member brings to the table, is invaluable,” she said.
Although the two-year terms are established in the city charter, state statute allows a change to the length of terms by resolution or ordinance and a referendum without changing the charter.
If approved by a simple majority, the switch would be phased in. The mayor and four aldermen elected this spring would serve two-year terms, and in 2022, they would be elected to one-year terms, after which they would be elected to four-year terms. Aldermen elected in 2021 would serve four-year terms.