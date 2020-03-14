Geneseo voters to decide whether city officials should have longer terms

“In our current circumstance, with two-year terms, an elected official is always cognizant of not violating that trust,” said Crow. “In my example, an alderman who views gambling or cannabis as revenue streams may be tempted, in the first three years of a term, to violate the will and the trust of his or her constituents.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Johnson said he feels elected officials would still be accountable if four-year terms were approved.

“It's such a small community, you see people at the grocery store or the gas station,” he said. “We have such limited revenue anymore, it would be good to have two-year, three-year and four-year goals and prioritize spending.”

Jo Hollenkamp, city administrator, said only a handful of cities in Illinois have two-year terms. She said most projects — for example, improvements at the city's Richmond Hill Park — last longer than one year.

Giving an example of the benefit of longevity, she said an alderman who has been on the council longer might remember in the case of the park that the city intended to use the base from the tennis courts for the pickleball courts. “Not every word is in our minutes,” she said. “You do have to have people who remember.”