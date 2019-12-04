Geneseo wrestlers win Western Big 6 debut over Rock Island

Six minutes is what Geneseo coach Jon Murray wanted out of his wrestlers, and for some of them, it took nearly all of that time to get the job done.

Geneseo picked up last-second points in multiple matches as two wrestlers pinned their opponents in the final 10 seconds of bouts, leading the Maple Leafs to a 52-18 Western Big Six Conference dual meet victory over Rock Island on Wednesday at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

In its Western Big Six Conference debut, Murray wanted his team to stick with a tough Rock Island squad, and that’s just what they did. Geneseo won 11 matches, including one by forfeit.

Rock Island recorded two pins in the match — by Jayden Vancoillie (220) and Tyler Barbee (113). Victor Guzman (138), ranked No. 3 in the state by IWCOA, won by forfeit.

“That team has a great group of athletes that really come out fighting,” Murray said. “I thought we did a good job handling what they threw at us and some of the guys did a really great job sticking through to the end to fight through that athleticism.”

Logan Tuggle pinned Aime Ironybutse with just one second to spare in the 132 match to put Geneseo up 21-0 after four matches. The junior wished he could have come out with more energy to start, but was happy to get the job done.

