Geneseo's liquor license holders to see $200 penalty

WHAT WE KNOW: Aldermen were considering a substantial increase in liquor license renewal fees if paid on the final day before expiration April 30. The goal was to avoid having to track down the liquor commissioner, Mayor Sean Johnson, to sign license renewals for license holders who wait until the final day but want to serve alcohol that day.

WHAT'S NEW: The City Council on Tuesday in an 8-0 vote approved a $200 increase in liquor license fees for people who wait until the final day. There is no increase in fees if the renewal is paid by April 17, a $100 increase if paid from April 18 to April 29 and another $100 increase if paid at the due date April 30. For tobacco licenses, the increase is $25 each time and for juke box and amusement fees, the increase is $10.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also discussed the performance review process for the city administrator and police chief positions. Performance reviews will be held during the executive session at the Jan. 24 committee of the whole meeting. The process was simplified last year based on council feedback that a numerical system of evaluation wasn't that valuable. Instead, the city administrator and police chief are being asked two questions: their strengths and opportunities from 2022 and their goals, priorities and expectations for 2023. Police Chief Casey Disterhoft and City Administrator Brandon Maeglin plan to send aldermen a bullet list of their goals for 2023 along with commentary on the past year's performance via e-mail shortly.