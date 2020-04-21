Genesis expects to lose $70M because of COVID-19

And some 500 regular-person volunteers have sewn masks.

"The community has stepped up in a way that warms your heart," Cropper said. "It's been very encouraging."

• Surge capacity.

On Tuesday, Genesis had 49 patients in the hospital who were either positive for the virus or showing symptoms. Since the pandemic began, the hospital has averaged 20-50 such patients daily.

Under surge planning, it could handle 400 patients daily. "So we're at only one-tenth of our surge capacity," Cropper said.

"Whatever surge level we see, we're ready," he said. "We're ready to care for the community."

• The future and getting back to normal.

Current models show that "we will peak out in early May," he said.

But the ramp-up to normal will be slow, he said. "It's not like flipping on a light switch. It will be graduated. But I expect and I hope that into June or July we will be up to full speed again.

"I hope the furlough of the 1,000 employees is as short as possible and that we can soon start to ramp up and do elective cases again.''