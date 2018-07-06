December 8, 1927-July 5, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Gerald L. “Jerry” Gall, 90, of East Moline, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be two hours prior at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Mr. Gall died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Jerry was born December 8, 1927, in New Boston, Missouri, the son of Carl and Genola Adams Gall. He married Hazel I. Thompson on March 11, 1950, in Linneus, Missouri. She died July 24, 2012. He retired from John Deere Harvester and later worked at Black Hawk College for nearly 20 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was a wonderful man and a “country gentleman."
Survivors include his sons, Daniel Gall (Cindy Stadel), Moline, Patrick (Shari) Gall, Rapids City, and Michael (Sue) Gall, Moline; grandchildren, Andrew (Heather), Jenna, Evan, Kurt, Ryan, Tyler (Kristen “Kirsty”), Aaron and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Stella, Leah, Evelynn, and Oliver; brother, Donald (Joanne) Gall, Quincy, Illinois; and his best buddy, Teddy, his dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son, Randy; great-grandson, Kaj A. Gall; and brother, Dean Gall.
Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.