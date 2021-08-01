Get the 'mole' truth about these diggers

The eastern mole, Scalopus aquaticus, is the most common mole in Iowa lawns and the cause of considerable "mole rage" throughout the state. Moles dig tunnels through the soil for burrows and for feeding. They also deposit soil excavated from deep tunnels on the surface in a volcano shaped mound or "mole hill."

The surface feeding tunnels push up the sod as raised ridges that appear to wander aimlessly. The raised sod may dry out and the grass die, causing disfigurement of lawns, golf courses, cemeteries. The raised ridges may also be “scalped” by lawn mowers causing further damage to the turfgrass and to the mower. Tunneling in landscape beds may dislodge bulbs or roots and expose them to air.

Faulty assumptions, mis-statements, erroneous conclusions and blatant lies about moles are common. The worst offense committed in the name of mole control is that insecticides will cure the problem. This mistake has been going on for a very long time, and it seems to be perpetuated by several things: