Get the 'mole' truth about these diggers

The eastern mole, Scalopus aquaticus, is the most common mole in Iowa lawns and the cause of considerable "mole rage" throughout the state. Moles dig tunnels through the soil for burrows and for feeding. They also deposit soil excavated from deep tunnels on the surface in a volcano shaped mound or "mole hill."
The surface feeding tunnels push up the sod as raised ridges that appear to wander aimlessly. The raised sod may dry out and the grass die, causing disfigurement of lawns, golf courses, cemeteries. The raised ridges may also be “scalped” by lawn mowers causing further damage to the turfgrass and to the mower. Tunneling in landscape beds may dislodge bulbs or roots and expose them to air.
Faulty assumptions, mis-statements, erroneous conclusions and blatant lies about moles are common. The worst offense committed in the name of mole control is that insecticides will cure the problem. This mistake has been going on for a very long time, and it seems to be perpetuated by several things:
- Many people want to believe there is a simple cure for complex problems.
- There is a hint of logic to the gross oversimplification.
- Chemical control for moles is part of our folk-lore (as in, that's how we did it in the past).
- There is a profit motive to sell insecticides and application services, even unnecessary chemicals that waste homeowner time and money and needlessly contribute to pesticide over-use.
Below are some truths that answer common questions about moles.
Moles are built for digging
- They can dig surface runs at 1 to 3 feet per minute.
- Surface activity occurs in early morning and late afternoon in the spring and fall and on cloudy, damp days of summer.
- The rest of the year is spent in deep tunnels 6-24 inches under the surface.
- Surface runways (feeding tunnels) may be used only once.
- Main runways may be used for years.
Diet
- Moles eat more than their own weight in earthworms daily.
- Having moles does not necessarily mean you have grubs.
- The "Main Mole Meal" is earthworms supplemented with some insect larvae, centipedes, millipedes, and spiders.
- Eliminating earthworms is neither practical nor prudent. White grub insecticides do not control earthworms.
- Moles do not eat bulbs, roots.
Lifestyle
- Moles are mostly live a solitary life, about three moles for every one acre.
- Moles are active year-round.
- Moles are woodland/woodland edge critters.
- Well-drained, loamy soils are their favorite haunts.
- Moles hear well, though they have no external ears.
- Moles see poorly because the eyes are covered with fused eyelids.
Benefits of moles
- soil mixing;
- soil aeration;
- water penetration to deeper plant roots;
- some biological control of potentially destructive insects.
Mole control options
- Correctly identify the offending critter.
- Decide if damage is worth the effort of control.
- Locate active, main runs.
- Purchase and set mole traps, being careful to follow label directions. Set traps on permanent runways, not the temporary, meandering feeding tunnels.
- Inspect lawn for grubs. Don't assume they are present. Treat with insecticide only if white grubs are present or have been a consistent problem in the past.
Not options -- these 'controls' do not work
- Sonic, ultra-sonic and electromagnetic devices.
- Repellents (early, encouraging results using castor oil repellent have not been consistent through further testing)
- Chewing gum
- Grain or peanut mole poisons
- Gassing is only occasionally effective as moles effectively and quickly seal tunnels from offensive light and odors.
This article was adopted from a Horticulture and Home Pest Newsletter article authored by Jim Pease, retired Extension Animal Ecologist, April 3, 1998.