Hosted by Broadway Paranormal Society, the event will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave, Rock Island. Join Broadway Paranormal Society for a walk. A wiener roast/cookout/potluck will be held. Later on, participants may join in a conversation about the supernatural. Participants are invited to bring a potluck dish or package of meat for the grill. Organizers say this is a kind of meet-and-greet to give people interested in the paranormal a chance to hear and share stories and learn from one another. Organizers recommend bringing bug spray and a flashlight. The date may change if it rains.
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.