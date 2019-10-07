Hosted by Broadway Paranormal Society, the event will be 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave, Rock Island. Join Broadway Paranormal Society for a walk. A wiener roast/cookout/potluck will be held. Later on, participants may join in a conversation about the supernatural. Participants are invited to bring a potluck dish or package of meat for the grill. Organizers say this is a kind of meet-and-greet to give people interested in the paranormal a chance to hear and share stories and learn from one another. Organizers recommend bringing bug spray and a flashlight. The date may change if it rains.

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Free.

