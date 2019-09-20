Ghost tales will be told 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Col. Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal. Admission for this family-friendly event is $6 for adults; $4 seniors; and free for ages 12 and younger and active military. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Come before the main event at 7 p.m. to get a free guided tour of the house beginning at 5:30 p.m. Slightly spooky ghost stories will start at 7 p.m.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Col. Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal. $6
