Gigi’s 2019 Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Kids Dash will be 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The family-friendly event includes a 5K competitive run at 8:30 a.m., Dash for Kids at 9:30 a.m. and 1-mile inspirational walk at 10 a.m. Prices are: free for the infant/toddler walk and Kids Dash, $10 Individual with Down syndrome Walk and/or Kids Dash, $15 Child 1 Mile Walk and/or Kids Dash, $20 Adult 1 Mile Walk, $35 Adult/Child 5K runner, $25 virtual/ghost participant. To register, go to https://gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk

