Gigi’s 2019 Superhero 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Kids Dash will be 7 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. The family-friendly event includes a 5K competitive run at 8:30 a.m., Dash for Kids at 9:30 a.m. and 1-mile inspirational walk at 10 a.m. Prices are: free for the infant/toddler walk and Kids Dash, $10 Individual with Down syndrome Walk and/or Kids Dash, $15 Child 1 Mile Walk and/or Kids Dash, $20 Adult 1 Mile Walk, $35 Adult/Child 5K runner, $25 virtual/ghost participant. To register, go to https://gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities/superhero-run-walk
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. Up to $35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.